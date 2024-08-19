The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.06. 3,308,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.