The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $4.50

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RSKD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.03.

NYSE RSKD opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $830.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Riskified by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 2,563,384 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 199.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after buying an additional 1,753,260 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Riskified by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,710,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 35,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,949,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

