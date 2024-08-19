The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $4.50

Riskified (NYSE:RSKDFree Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RSKD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.03.

Riskified Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE RSKD opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $830.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Riskified by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 2,563,384 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 199.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after buying an additional 1,753,260 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Riskified by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,710,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 35,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,949,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

