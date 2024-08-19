The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Update

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First of Long Island Price Performance

Shares of First of Long Island stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 82,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $279.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. First of Long Island had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First of Long Island by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in First of Long Island by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in First of Long Island by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First of Long Island by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

