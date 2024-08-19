The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.94.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $179.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $184.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 8.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 29.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Allstate by 19.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

