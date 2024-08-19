The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

AAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Aaron’s stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 314.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 239.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 172.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

