Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $644.09 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,015,619,926 coins and its circulating supply is 995,084,607 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

