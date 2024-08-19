Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,240,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 26,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 95,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

ERIC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,205,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,029,846. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.