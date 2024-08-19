TD Cowen Lowers Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Hold

TD Cowen lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $98.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.60.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.35, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

