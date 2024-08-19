Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Cut by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 309,522 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 4.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $547,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after purchasing an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.3 %

TSM stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,709,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,614,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $193.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

