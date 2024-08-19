T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 654,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 37,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.0 %

TROW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.79. The company had a trading volume of 201,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,713. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

