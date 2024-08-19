T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.39

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 203857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after buying an additional 2,145,578 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,946,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,203,000 after buying an additional 1,079,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,477,000 after buying an additional 1,051,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after buying an additional 1,032,895 shares in the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

