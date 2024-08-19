Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT Raised to $33.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.33.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.