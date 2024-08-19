Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.85 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $55.71 million and $4.85 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,330,490,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,923,804,823 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

