Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SGRY. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGRY

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Surgery Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 89,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.78. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $158,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,042.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 7,987.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,282 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 47.7% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,707,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at $29,288,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,415,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,765,000.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.