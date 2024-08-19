Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Lowered to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cormark cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.82.

TSE:SPB opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$7.51 and a 12-month high of C$10.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

