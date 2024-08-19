Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 2,655,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,312,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 10.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.