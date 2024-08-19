Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.70

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 47384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $820.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th.
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
