Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.70

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 47384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $820.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1,464.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 172,112 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.