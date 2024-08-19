Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.70

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 47384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $820.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1,464.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 172,112 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

