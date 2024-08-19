Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.03.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 2,711.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 51.3% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

