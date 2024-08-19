Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,238. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.09 and a 200-day moving average of $195.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.