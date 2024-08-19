Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,448. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $357.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

