Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.69 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.41. 1,077,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.48. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $277.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

