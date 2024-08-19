StockNews.com Upgrades Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $372.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $36.93.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $77.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

