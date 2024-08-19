StockNews.com Upgrades Unisys (NYSE:UIS) to “Buy”

Unisys (NYSE:UISGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Unisys Stock Performance

UIS opened at $5.04 on Friday. Unisys has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $348.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.

Unisys (NYSE:UISGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.93 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unisys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth $329,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Unisys by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

