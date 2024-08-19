StockNews.com Upgrades Unisys (NYSE:UIS) to “Buy”

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Unisys Stock Performance
UIS opened at $5.04 on Friday. Unisys has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $348.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.93 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unisys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Unisys
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.