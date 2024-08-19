StockNews.com Lowers Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

STNG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 1.4 %

STNG opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.17. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.08. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 14.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,003,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $3,772,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $596,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 37.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $5,115,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

