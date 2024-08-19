StockNews.com Lowers Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $475.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $13.96.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
