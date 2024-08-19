StockNews.com Lowers 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) to Hold

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $211.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.56.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

