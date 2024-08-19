StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

MXC opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.54. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

See Also

