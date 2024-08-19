StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
MXC opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.54. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.52.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
