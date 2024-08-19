Stifel Nicolaus Trims Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Target Price to $39.00

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CELC. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Celcuity to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Celcuity Price Performance

Shares of CELC stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 60,563 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,583,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 637,190 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

