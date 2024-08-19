STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Director Arthur C. Butcher Purchases 1,315 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) Director Arthur C. Butcher purchased 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $49,956.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,861.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STAA traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 431,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,648. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 0.59.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Broadwood Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after buying an additional 1,273,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,615,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,237,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 515,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,726,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 281,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 210,443 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

