Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Buys 1,762 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 3.6% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 27,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,911 shares of company stock worth $11,836,288. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $116.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

