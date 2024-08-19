Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Acquires Shares of 448 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.1% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $476.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,371,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,839,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $474.36 and a 200-day moving average of $451.94. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.