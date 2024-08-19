SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) is Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises 4.3% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,751. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

