Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

