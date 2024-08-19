Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 1,442.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,442.50 ($18.42).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Softcat to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,950 ($24.90) to GBX 1,490 ($19.02) in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Shore Capital lowered Softcat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.96) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,640 ($20.94) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,871.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,150 ($14.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,855 ($23.68). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,662.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,604.38.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

