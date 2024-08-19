Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 20th. Analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $2.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $37.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $66.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

