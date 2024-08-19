Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 20th. Analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $2.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $37.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $66.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on SQM
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.