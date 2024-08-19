Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 628 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.7% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.78. 6,013,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,171,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,779 shares of company stock worth $11,103,553 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Bank of America dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.24.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

