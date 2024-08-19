Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stake Increased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Simulations Plus worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 22.2% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $934,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,540,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,393,430.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,790. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $36.83. 73,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,074. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.89 million, a P/E ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

