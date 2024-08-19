Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $47,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,439 shares of company stock worth $4,169,869. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.8 %

SIG stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $77.57. 738,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,471. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $95.27. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

