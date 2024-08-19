Short Interest in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Declines By 9.0%

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 11,090,000 shares. Currently, 22.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Klaviyo Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE KVYO traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 568,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,028. Klaviyo has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $39.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth about $15,981,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,753,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 291,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 45,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KVYO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
