Short Interest in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Decreases By 19.9%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,460,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 15,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,256 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,401.5% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 273,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 254,981 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,959,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after buying an additional 643,013 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,614,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,986,000 after acquiring an additional 101,717 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,881,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,272,332. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

