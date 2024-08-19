Short Interest in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Decreases By 19.6%

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 102,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
JX Luxventure Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JXJT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. 18,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,496. JX Luxventure has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.
About JX Luxventure
