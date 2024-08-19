Short Interest in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Grows By 14.1%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,633 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,419,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 180,702 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.54. 1,092,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $59.30.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

