Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Expands By 11.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJR. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 182,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,278. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

