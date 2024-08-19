Short Interest in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Rises By 6.5%

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

ITGR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.10. 52,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,520. Integer has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.84.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at $272,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,114. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 3,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Integer by 60.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

