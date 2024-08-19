Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Increases By 15.9%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Hurco Companies news, CFO Sonja K. Mcclelland acquired 1,950 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,995.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,565 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Hurco Companies accounts for approximately 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 0.30% of Hurco Companies as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,166. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $28.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $111.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

