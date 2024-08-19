Short Interest in Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Rises By 5.8%

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Golden Matrix Group by 675.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMGI traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 99,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 million, a PE ratio of -120.50 and a beta of 0.48. Golden Matrix Group has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

