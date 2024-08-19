Short Interest in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Decreases By 14.3%

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GMS Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.67. 150,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,411. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.76. GMS has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 86.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in GMS by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

