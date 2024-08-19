Short Interest in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expands By 15.2%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 9,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Foot Locker stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,941. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 705,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 557,489 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 54.3% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 264,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,073,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.73.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

