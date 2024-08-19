Short Interest in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Increases By 14.7%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,900 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 625,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $8,572,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 84.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 154,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 26,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 40.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 184,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 53,463 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of FRME traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.76. 158,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,089. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $42.44.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens cut First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

