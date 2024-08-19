Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Declines By 9.2%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 175,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of FAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.22. 22,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,275. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.82.

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $152.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.08%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

